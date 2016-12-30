Infiniti plans to unveil a sleek new SUV concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month that will show off both its design and technology prowess. Infiniti pushes style and tech forward in QX50 SUV Infiniti plans to unveil a sleek new SUV concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month that will show off both its design and technology prowess.

