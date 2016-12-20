Guaranteed-Not-To-Happen Predictions For Cars In 2017
Predictions are notoriously difficult things to do well, especially since I just found out that the "prescience juice" I bought online seems to just be blue Gatorade with a bunch of baby laxatives mixed in. That's why this year I'm trying a different tactic, giving you guaranteed predictions of things that wont happen, automotively, next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Andy
|6
|2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA:
|Wed
|uobd2
|1
|Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw
|Wed
|lalaura
|2
|FVDI 2 FLY OBD Terminator add newfunction
|Wed
|uobd2
|1
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,...
|Wed
|eobdtool
|2
|What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08)
|Dec 27
|malaysia man
|206
|BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android...
|Dec 27
|eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC