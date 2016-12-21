GM plans Detroit debuts
Resigned versions of the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain will debut next month at the Detroit auto show, says a person with knowledge of the plans. The General Motors crossovers are expected to go on sale in late 2017.
