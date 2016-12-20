Ford to unveil its next-generation se...

Ford to unveil its next-generation self-driving car

2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Ford to unveil its next-generation self-driving car The self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid sedan will be seen next week in Las Vegas Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iD8fQo DETROIT -- Ford will debut an upgraded version of its self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid sedan next week in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show, the giant trade exposition for the electronics industry. Increasingly, CES has become a showcase for automakers wanting to unveil their latest in self-driving car technology as well as infortainment systems and other automotive digital offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Chicago, IL

