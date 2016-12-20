FCA On The Ropes Over Gear Shifters - Who Is To Fault, The Owners, Or The Designers?
Last June tragedy struck when actor Anton Yelchin was struck and killed when his new Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backwards after he mistakenly left it in Neutral instead of Park. Only a few months prior, in April, did Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recall 1.1 million vehicles that also featured the same three-position shifter due to rollaway concerns; Yelchin sadly did not have his Grand Cherokee serviced before the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android...
|2 hr
|eobdtool
|1
|NEW SPEICIAL OBDSTAR F101 Toyota IMMO reset too...
|Mon
|eobdtool
|1
|obdstar x300 dp
|Mon
|eobdtool
|4
|Which BMW diagnostic tool is suitable for you?
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|2
|XTUNER E3 Vpecker Easydiag Diagnostic Tool Veh...
|Sun
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|mpps v18
|Dec 23
|BMWICOM
|18
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC