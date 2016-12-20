FCA On The Ropes Over Gear Shifters -...

FCA On The Ropes Over Gear Shifters - Who Is To Fault, The Owners, Or The Designers?

Last June tragedy struck when actor Anton Yelchin was struck and killed when his new Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backwards after he mistakenly left it in Neutral instead of Park. Only a few months prior, in April, did Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recall 1.1 million vehicles that also featured the same three-position shifter due to rollaway concerns; Yelchin sadly did not have his Grand Cherokee serviced before the accident.

