Cadillac's CT6 Body Work Repairs Restricted To Only 25 States
General Motors has a patented method for manufacturing the CT6, one that includes an industry exclusive way to weld aluminium with steel, not to mention the use of advanced materials sprinkled in. As a result, 25 states don't have a single collision repair shop approved to work on the CT6 in the event of a crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|obdstar x300 dp
|Fri
|eobdtool
|3
|mpps v18
|Fri
|BMWICOM
|18
|Renault CAN Clip Diagnostic interface software...
|Fri
|eobdtool
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA G Key Programmer With IMMO ...
|Thu
|uobd2
|2
|OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA Key Programmer(G chip) All ...
|Thu
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|OBDSTAR Toyota 4D and G Immo Reset Tool F101
|Thu
|Ambrosio
|1
|5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07)
|Dec 22
|Chris
|295
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC