Boasting 1,600hp, Dartz' Black Alligator is an exercise in automotive decadence

Wednesday Dec 21

The GLS' brawny lines have been replaced by a boxy, Tonka truck-like design characterized by a rectangular grille with horizontal slats, headlights that look like they're sourced from a Chrysler 300, and an angular front bumper. The teaser images show three possible liveries: camouflaged, gold-plated, and blacked-out.

