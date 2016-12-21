Bask In The Irresistible Adorableness Of The Fiat PanDAKAR

Scrutineering for the grueling Dakar Rally is on now before teams set off on Jan. 2. With it each year comes some incredible machinery, including not only the insane Kamazes that are as big as a house, but also James May's small car of choice: a Fiat Panda. Fiat started entering its Panda Cross in the Dakar Rally 10 years ago, according to Red Bull .

