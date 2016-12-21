Bask In The Irresistible Adorableness...

Bask In The Irresistible Adorableness Of The Fiat PanDAKAR

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Scrutineering for the grueling Dakar Rally is on now before teams set off on Jan. 2. With it each year comes some incredible machinery, including not only the insane Kamazes that are as big as a house, but also James May's small car of choice: a Fiat Panda. Fiat started entering its Panda Cross in the Dakar Rally 10 years ago, according to Red Bull .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAQ OBDSTAR F100 Ford/Mazda key programmer (Jun '16) Thu Andy 6
2017 new Brake Fluid Tester FQA: Dec 28 uobd2 1
Xhorse the best vvdi2 bmw Dec 28 lalaura 2
FVDI 2 FLY OBD Terminator add newfunction Dec 28 uobd2 1
OBDSTAR F101 TOYOTA IMMO Reset Tool Support G ,... Dec 28 eobdtool 2
What is the most reliable engine ever made? (Aug '08) Dec 27 malaysia man 206
BMW E90 oil reset using Xtuner X500 via Android... Dec 27 eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC