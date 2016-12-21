Autoliv says seat belt, airbags may l...

Autoliv says seat belt, airbags may lead to 400,000 vehicle recalls

STOCKHOLM/DETROIT -- Automakers may recall as many as 400,000 vehicles that have Autoliv Inc. seat belt and airbag parts worldwide, the Swedish auto safety parts maker said on Friday. Autoliv, which says its products are in 1,300 auto models around the world, did not specify which automakers would be affected.

