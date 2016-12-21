60 Percent of U.S. Drivers Are Unfamiliar with EVs, Survey Says
A recent survey suggests we still have a long way to go when it comes to educating the public about plug-in vehicles. Sixty percent of U.S. drivers said they were unaware about electric cars , and 80 percent have never ridden in or driven one, according to data from Altman Vilandrie & Company.
