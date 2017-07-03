Why East Austin article inflamed, hurt Latinos and African Americans

The E. 12th Street Business Corridor hosted a district festival featuring food, music, arts and crafts, history, culture and family-friendly activities with support from organizations including Austin Revitalization Authority, Huston-Tillotson University and City of Austin's Economic Development Department Saturday afternoon Sept. 10, 2016 along the E. 12th St. and Chicon corridor in East Austin.

