What's New in Austin Music: July 2017

Maintaining an affinity for crunchy guitars and an attention to tonal textures, Quin Galavis tempers some of his experimental and acerbic musical tendencies on his newest solo effort, The Battery Line . Such restraint allows melodies and clean, driving guitars to provide sonic buoyancy on gems like "Garden Wall" and "Question."

