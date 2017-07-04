UT Austin to begin offering online Masters of Nutrition degree this fall
Students seeking their Master of science in Nutritional Sciences at UT Austin will soon be able to receive their entire degree from a laptop in their own home. This entirely-online master's program will be available for the first time this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo...
|11 hr
|My farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|Mon
|Skatole farts
|10
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Mon
|Carter Farter
|11
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 30
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Jun 29
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC