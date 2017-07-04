Thousands in north Austin neighborhoo...

Thousands in north Austin neighborhood delight in annual July 4th parade

14 hrs ago

The 4th of July wouldn't be what it is without parades and street sides lined with children and families dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue. That was the scene along North Hills Drive Tuesday morning in North West Austin, with hundreds waving flags at oncoming service vehicles, antique cars and marching bands.

