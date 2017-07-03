The Exchange Artists pull their audie...

The Exchange Artists pull their audiences into a new theatre experience

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

While most audiences walk into a large theatre and expect ushers to direct them to their row before a performance, The Exchange Artists move beyond the stage and literally sweep audiences off their feet to engage them on all levels. Founded in 2010, The Exchange Artists is a theatre company run by director Rachel Wiese and her two co-founders, Katherine Craft and Bridget Farr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo... 2 hr My farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company Mon Skatole farts 10
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Mon Carter Farter 11
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 30 Fart smell 4
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... Jun 29 Fart Worx 6
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC