Teenager accused of killing UT studen...

Teenager accused of killing UT student expected to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Criner, 19, is charged with capital murder in the 2016 death of University of Texas at Austin student Haruka Weiser , a charge he has pled not guilty too. Criner was arrested two days after Weiser's body was found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to get professional references when you don... Wed Reference farts 11
Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo... Tue My farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company Jul 3 Skatole farts 10
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 30 Fart smell 4
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... Jun 29 Fart Worx 6
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC