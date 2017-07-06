Ted Cruz stops in Austin to talk healthcare
Texas Senator Ted Cruz is headed to Austin Thursday evening to talk to veterans as part of his statewide tour to discuss his version of the proposed Senate healthcare plan. The Concerned Veterans for America invited Cruz to conduct town hall style meetings that can focus on veteran issues.
