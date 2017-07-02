Pulitzer Prize Winning Composer Henry Threadgill to Play Concert
Epistrophy Arts and Liminal Sound Series present Pulitzer Prize Winning composer Henry Threadgill in Concert with Zooid at Austin's Scottish Rite Theater. University of Texas- Butler School of Music 2406 Robert Dedman Dr Austin TX 78712-1555 The Henry Threadgill Master Class will be a Q&A session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Sat
|Drink Coffart
|8
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Fri
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Jun 29
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC