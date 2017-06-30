One man dressed up as Uncle Sam at the Impeachment March against President Trump.
Protesters gathered in other cities across the U.S. to call for the impeachment of President Trump, Sunday July 2, 2017, in New York. A statement from the organizer's website said President Trump "has been in blatant violation of the Constitution" and that the House of Representatives has the power to impeach him.
