Norwegian Air Shuttle launches Austin-to-London nonstop

Starting in March 2018, Norwegian will offer non-stop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to London's Gatwick Airport. One-way prices start at $250 and flights out of Austin and London are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

