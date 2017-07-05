Norwegian Air Shuttle launches Austin-to-London nonstop
Starting in March 2018, Norwegian will offer non-stop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to London's Gatwick Airport. One-way prices start at $250 and flights out of Austin and London are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
