North Austin amusement park Kiddie Acres closes after 38 years

13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The owners of Kiddie Acres Amusement Park & Miniature golf, located at 4800 Howard Lane, made the announcement on Facebook, saying they were retiring after 38 years. The amusement park, which featured a merry-go-round, train, miniature golf, boats and pony rides, was a popular spot for children's birthday parties and other events.

