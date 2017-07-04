North Austin amusement park Kiddie Acres closes after 38 years
The owners of Kiddie Acres Amusement Park & Miniature golf, located at 4800 Howard Lane, made the announcement on Facebook, saying they were retiring after 38 years. The amusement park, which featured a merry-go-round, train, miniature golf, boats and pony rides, was a popular spot for children's birthday parties and other events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
