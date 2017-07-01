Man accused of killing Austin attorney moved to Travis County Jail from Louisiana
The man accused of killing an Austin attorney nearly three months ago has been brought back to Travis County after authorities said he had fled to Louisiana. The Travis County Sheriff's Office believes Justin Twyne, 24, stabbed James Short, 74, to death at Short's home in southwest Travis County on April 6, 2017.
