July 1 declared a Taco Revoluci n Daya in Austin

Austin loves tacos so much that City Councilmember Delia Garza is declaring July 1 as "Taco Revolucion Day" in Austin at a book signing and beer release party today with tacos from around Texas. The book, "The Tacos of Texas" by Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece , is a result of the authors' taco investigation across Texas.

