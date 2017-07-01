July 1 declared a Taco Revoluci n Daya in Austin
Austin loves tacos so much that City Councilmember Delia Garza is declaring July 1 as "Taco Revolucion Day" in Austin at a book signing and beer release party today with tacos from around Texas. The book, "The Tacos of Texas" by Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece , is a result of the authors' taco investigation across Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|4 hr
|Drink Coffart
|8
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Fri
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC