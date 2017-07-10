ILYSM podcast Ep. 2: Aaron and Stacy ...

ILYSM podcast Ep. 2: Aaron and Stacy Franklin on BBQ life, RTX 2017 and VR music concerts

Friday Jul 7

Aaron and Stacy Franklin are guests on this week's "I Love You So Much" podcast, speaking with co hosts Tolly Moseley and Addie Broyles . On our second episode of "I Love You So Much," the Austin360 podcast, Aaron and Stacy Franklin come to the studio to talk with co-hosts Tolly Moseley and Addie Broyles about what it's really like to run Austin's famed restaurant and how they're balancing life with a toddler and their very popular business.

