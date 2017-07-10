ILYSM podcast Ep. 2: Aaron and Stacy Franklin on BBQ life, RTX 2017 and VR music concerts

Aaron and Stacy Franklin are guests on this week's "I Love You So Much" podcast, speaking with co hosts Tolly Moseley and Addie Broyles . On our second episode of "I Love You So Much," the Austin360 podcast, Aaron and Stacy Franklin come to the studio to talk with co-hosts Tolly Moseley and Addie Broyles about what it's really like to run Austin's famed restaurant and how they're balancing life with a toddler and their very popular business.

