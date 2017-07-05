Finding the spring of Spicewood Sprin...

Finding the spring of Spicewood Springs | Austin Found

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Way northwest near U.S. 183 where Spicewood Springs Road turns into McNeil Drive? Or along the narrow, rugged Bull Creek canyon, through which that road winds from U.S. 183 to Loop 360? Maybe up on the mesa where Spicewood Springs Road leapfrogs over to MoPac ? The tiny spring is located in the vast Shoal Creek watershed to the east, where Spicewood Springs Road turns into West Anderson Lane at MoPac. It can be spied without trespassing by taking the namesake road west from MoPac to Ceberry Drive, the very first right after the freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to get professional references when you don... 9 hr Reference farts 11
Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo... Tue My farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company Mon Skatole farts 10
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 30 Fart smell 4
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... Jun 29 Fart Worx 6
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,726 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC