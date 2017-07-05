Finding the spring of Spicewood Springs | Austin Found
Way northwest near U.S. 183 where Spicewood Springs Road turns into McNeil Drive? Or along the narrow, rugged Bull Creek canyon, through which that road winds from U.S. 183 to Loop 360? Maybe up on the mesa where Spicewood Springs Road leapfrogs over to MoPac ? The tiny spring is located in the vast Shoal Creek watershed to the east, where Spicewood Springs Road turns into West Anderson Lane at MoPac. It can be spied without trespassing by taking the namesake road west from MoPac to Ceberry Drive, the very first right after the freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get professional references when you don...
|9 hr
|Reference farts
|11
|Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo...
|Tue
|My farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|Mon
|Skatole farts
|10
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 30
|Fart smell
|4
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Jun 29
|Fart Worx
|6
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC