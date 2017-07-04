East Austin residents want more polic...

East Austin residents want more police coverage after intense firework displays

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

People who live in an east Austin neighborhood say they're not getting the same police service as the rest of the city, and worry it could lead to disaster this Independence Day. Neighbors in the Berdoll Farms area, just southeast of the airport, say intense illegal firework activity that crops up during various celebrations spark fears of house fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Executive Order Will destroy National Mo... 16 hr My farts 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company Mon Skatole farts 10
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Mon Carter Farter 11
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 30 Fart smell 4
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... Jun 29 Fart Worx 6
Roofing tar Jun 24 Build a fart 6
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC