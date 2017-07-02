E-cigarette shop in Austin .
A new ordinance banning electronic cigarettes in public areas in the city of Austin will go into effect on Monday, July 3. The Austin City Council voted to add e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products banned in public places such as parks, city buildings and restaurants in June. Council Member Ora Houston sponsored the resolution.
