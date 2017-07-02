Classic American cuisine gets an Austin twist for Fourth of July
Hot dogs and burgers are as traditional as fireworks on Fourth of July, but in Austin even these classics don't get away without slight changes and adaptations. In this unconventional Texas city, the adjustments made to traditional recipes don't just highlight the tastes that set the region apart, but break convention on what defines American food.
