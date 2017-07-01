As Baylor regent, top Austin lobbyist called drinking female students "perverted little tarts"
As a Baylor University regent, prominent Texas lobbyist Neal "Buddy" Jones described female students who he suspected of drinking alcohol at parties as "perverted little tarts." As a Baylor University regent, prominent Texas lobbyist Neal "Buddy" Jones described female students who he suspected of drinking alcohol at parties as "perverted little tarts," the "vilest and most despicable girls" and a "group of very bad apples," according to emails he sent in 2009.
