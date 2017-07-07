APD Knew About Moldy Rape Kits Back in April Moldy rape kits a...

APD Knew About Moldy Rape Kits Back i...

APD Knew About Moldy Rape Kits Back in April

Mold has been found growing on the exteriors of 849 rape kits being stored inside the Austin Police Department 's evidence warehouse in East Austin, on more than half of the 1,629 untested kits held in that refrigerator. Signature Science the local lab APD contracted to analyze incoming and backlogged DNA evidence after the lab's June 2016 shuttering first discovered the mold on a piece of clothing stored inside a kit.

