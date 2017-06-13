Women charged for plotting deadly ret...

Women charged for plotting deadly retaliation after parking lot fight

Two women are facing murder charges after police say they planned and initiated a retaliatory shooting that left a man dead following a scuffle over a parking space at an Austin night club in April. The fight continued as two groups got into their cars and drove away but the fight continued as they were driving.

