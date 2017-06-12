Where to Dine in Round Top, Texas

With a population of only 90 people, Round Top, Texas has earned a big reputation as the host of the state's premier shopping events, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair in the spring and fall. During those weeks, the rural town swells, attracting thousands of collectors and dealers searching for and selling antiquities, garage sale goodies, and more along a 20-plus-mile stretch of Highway 237.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.