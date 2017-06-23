Where did the flagship Whole Earth Provision go? | Austin Found

A reader who was walking in West Campus asks: Where did the flagship Whole Earth Provision Co. store located a block off the Drag go? "It had always felt to me that that particular store was a time capsule of Austin countercultural history," he writes, "since it began not as a high-end camping store but as a sort of survivalist-hippie retail outlet of Stewart Brand's Whole Earth Catalog."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.