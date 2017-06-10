When Adam West brought - Batman: The Movie' to Austin | Austin Found
On the occasion of actor Adam West 's death, we recalled that the world premiere of the "Batman: The Movie" movie took place at the Paramount Theatre on Congress Avenue. Adam West greeting his fans at Austin's Paramount Theatre during the world premiere of 'Batman: The Movie' Contributed by Austin History Center.
