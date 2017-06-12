What's New in Austin Music: June 2017

What's New in Austin Music: June 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

A founding member of celebrated instrumental outfit Balmorhea, RG Lowe forays into a solo career with Slow Time, an assortment of soul-pop songs rooted in electric guitar and smooth keys with an occasional flourish of saxophone. Previously silent on Balmorhea's albums, here Lowe allows his creamy croon to emerge as a focal point on tracks that incorporate the sunniness of '70s R&B without trying to re-create the genre's guttural heaviness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Sat 4wD Fart 4
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
Can’t Afford That New Roof? Check Out These Fin... Jun 12 Farter on the foof 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC