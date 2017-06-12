What's New in Austin Music: June 2017
A founding member of celebrated instrumental outfit Balmorhea, RG Lowe forays into a solo career with Slow Time, an assortment of soul-pop songs rooted in electric guitar and smooth keys with an occasional flourish of saxophone. Previously silent on Balmorhea's albums, here Lowe allows his creamy croon to emerge as a focal point on tracks that incorporate the sunniness of '70s R&B without trying to re-create the genre's guttural heaviness.
