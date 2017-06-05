What to do in Austin This Weekend: Ju...

What to do in Austin This Weekend: June 9-11

This Icelandic experimental rock band has built a decades-spanning career on designing unique shows that team theatrical live visuals with percussion-and-electric-guitar-heavy jams. The trio will be playing two shows without an opening an act, allowing the audience to experience two full sets separated by an intermission.

