Watch: Poi Dog Pondering, burnin' down the house at 3Ten

If you were fortunate enough to stumble upon Poi Dog Pondering in the fall of 1987, when the ragtag assemblage of Hawaiian travelers busked on the University of Texas' west mall for a few weeks amid a cross-country trip, you probably remember it well. The band, led by singer-songwriter Frank Orrall, won over so many fans in Austin that when they finished their journey a few months later, they returned to settle down here.

