Watch: Austin glam punks, A Giant Dog drop sexy scorcher, - Bendover' |...

"Toy," the next Merge Records release from Austin's favorite bar bruisers, A Giant Dog, is slated to drop in late August and it's an ecstatic platter of grimy, sexy madness. A Giant Dog is currently on a promotional tour for the new album.
