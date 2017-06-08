Voting precinct at the Parker Lane United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas
Amid last-minute efforts to overhaul the state's voter identification law in light of an ongoing legal fight, the Texas Legislature gaveled out without addressing another embattled election law that's now moving forward in federal court. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday will take up a legal challenge to an obscure provision in the Texas Election Code that requires interpreters helping someone cast a ballot to also be registered to vote in the same county in which they are providing help.
