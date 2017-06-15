VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Central Au...

VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Central Austin hair salon, steals safe

12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Surveillance video from a Central Austin hair salon shows just how quickly a burglar can break in and get out of a business with - in this case - a safe. It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Urban Betty hair salon at 1206 W. 38th St., across the street from Seton Medical Center Austin.

