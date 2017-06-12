UT should continue to lead in environmental sustainability
No one wishes ill health on themselves, yet about 40 percent of Americans live in polluted areas where the air is unhealthy to breathe. So, our goals should be clear: We need to keep working to improve our environment and make it sustainable for years to come.
