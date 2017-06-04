Uber and Lyft resume operations in Austin

Uber and Lyft returned to Austin on May 29 - the same day Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill deregulating ride-hailing services. Authored by state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, HB 100 establishes a statewide framework for operating the companies, overturning local city ordinances such as Proposition 1 passed last May by the Austin City Council.

