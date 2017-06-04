Uber and Lyft resume operations in Au...

Uber and Lyft resume operations in Austin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

Uber and Lyft returned to Austin on May 29 - the same day Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill deregulating ride-hailing services. Authored by state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, HB 100 establishes a statewide framework for operating the companies, overturning local city ordinances such as Proposition 1 passed last May by the Austin City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking tar atx Jun 2 Fart tar 2
Darcy at Continental Parts Company May 30 The fart 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... May 30 Want them farts 59
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman May 30 Fart seeker 7
Blue footballs May 27 Biggie farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 26 Sum farts 4 all 19
Austin Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Sharing a fart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC