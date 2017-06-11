Two universities' tragedies demand urgency, reflection in improving campus climate
Editor's note: In recent years, the University of Texas at Austin and the The University of Maryland have experienced similar traumas related to campus climate. In recognition that our individual experiences are part of a national conversation, The Daily Texan and The Diamondback exchanged editorials on the subject.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking tar atx
|17 hr
|Fart room
|4
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 9
|Fart smoke
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|Jun 9
|As U fart
|22
|How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX
|Jun 7
|Covered farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|May 30
|Fart seeker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC