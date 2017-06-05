Two die near Republic of Texas rally near Austin
There was tragedy surrounding this past weekend's Republic of Texas Rally as two were killed in a crash near Austin. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety one man died and a pregnant woman lost her unborn child when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in East Travis County on Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. There was tragedy surrounding this past weekend's Republic of Texas Rally as two were killed in a crash near Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Online Focus Groups - $100 Compensation
|7 min
|idrissathiam01
|1
|Seeking tar atx
|Sun
|Fart room
|4
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 9
|Fart smoke
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|Jun 9
|As U fart
|22
|How Much Does a Roof Cost in Austin, TX
|Jun 7
|Covered farts
|2
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|May 30
|The fart
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|May 30
|Want them farts
|59
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC