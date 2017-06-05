Two die near Republic of Texas rally near Austin

There was tragedy surrounding this past weekend's Republic of Texas Rally as two were killed in a crash near Austin. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety one man died and a pregnant woman lost her unborn child when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in East Travis County on Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. There was tragedy surrounding this past weekend's Republic of Texas Rally as two were killed in a crash near Austin.

