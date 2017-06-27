Transgender women among those targeted by north Austin sex assault suspect
Detectives are asking possible victims, or people who may know possible victims, of attempted sex assault and sexual assaults in the Georgian Drive area of north Austin to come forward. The department says two of the three known victims are members of the transgender community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofing tar
|Jun 24
|Build a fart
|6
|The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ...
|Jun 20
|FartPoopShart
|6
|The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill...
|Jun 19
|Slow fart cooking
|2
|Maria rincon garcia
|Jun 15
|I smelling fart
|6
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|Jun 14
|Old fart
|6
|Jesse Galvan
|Jun 14
|Farts r good
|6
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|Jun 13
|America is farting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC