"This Is Austin Bashing on Steroids"
In early February, just as the 85th Legislature was getting going, Gov. Greg Abbott declared Texas would "hammer" Travis County for Sheriff Sally Hernandez's decision to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests only for those charged with serious crimes.
