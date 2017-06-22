Third suspect in rape of 4 women in Austin apartment arrested in Corpus Christi
Emmanuel Grear, 20, was described as being very mobile after the incident, evading arrest by police as they searched for him after the alleged rape, robbery and kidnappings in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16. Chief of Police Brian Manley said the five women involved, who first had contact with Grear at a gas station a few days before the incident, were visiting from out of town and were looking to buy marijuana from the suspects. When the first victim entered the apartment in the 2100 block of Burton Drive, she was met at the door by Christopher Jaramillo, 19, who had his face covered.
