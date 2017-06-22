Third suspect in rape of 4 women in A...

Third suspect in rape of 4 women in Austin apartment arrested in Corpus Christi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Emmanuel Grear, 20, was described as being very mobile after the incident, evading arrest by police as they searched for him after the alleged rape, robbery and kidnappings in the early morning hours of Friday, June 16. Chief of Police Brian Manley said the five women involved, who first had contact with Grear at a gas station a few days before the incident, were visiting from out of town and were looking to buy marijuana from the suspects. When the first victim entered the apartment in the 2100 block of Burton Drive, she was met at the door by Christopher Jaramillo, 19, who had his face covered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Infowars show should come to Alderson west ... Jun 20 FartPoopShart 6
News The Latest: Alex Jones interview draws 3.5 mill... Jun 19 Slow fart cooking 2
Maria rincon garcia Jun 15 I smelling fart 6
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... Jun 14 Old fart 6
Jesse Galvan Jun 14 Farts r good 6
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
Review: Team Heritage Motorsports | Action Spor... Jun 12 Stretch Fartstrong 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC