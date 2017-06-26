The Halal Guys Makes Its Austin Debut on Campus in July
The Halal Guys , the way-popular Middle Eastern fast casual cart and restaurant empire , is making its Austin debut in July on Guadalupe Street with preview hours, though nothing is announced. It will be open on Saturday, July 15 at the very least.
