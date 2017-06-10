The Equality March Hopes to Unify and Empower Texas queers march on...
As the second half of 2017 approaches with eye-blinking speed, it's important to stay active in our communities and continue the fight for equality. Just as the international Women's March on Jan. 21 welcomed the new year and opposition to Donald Trump's presidential reign, queers across the country are ushering in Pride Month with Equality Marches .
