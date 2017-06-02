The Brief: "Sanctuary" law fight heat...

The Brief: "Sanctuary" law fight heats up

Read more: Texas Tribune

The cities of San Antonio and Austin announced Thursday they were joining the fight to stop Senate Bill 4, the state's new law banning "sanctuary cities," in federal court. Protesters opposed to Senate Bill 4, the "sanctuary cities" bill, turn out in force for the last day of the session, on May 29, 2017.

